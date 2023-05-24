‘We have offended a nation’: Miami zoo apologises after kiwi encounter angers New Zealanders

WELLINGTON: A Miami zoo on Tuesday (May 23) apologised after New Zealanders complained about the treatment of their national bird, with the nocturnal animal seen petted by visitors under harsh lights.

Zoo Miami said it has scrapped the interactive pet-a-kiwi experience.

“We regret the unintentional stress caused by a video on social media depicting the handling of Paora, the kiwi bird currently housed within Zoo Miami,” the attraction's communications director Ron Magill told the New Zealand Herald.

“We have offended a nation”.

Millions of kiwis used to roam before Western settlers arrived on the shores of New Zealand, where only around 70,000 are now left in the wild.

The Zoo Miami bird is only one of around 60 kiwis currently housed outside of New Zealand, according to the Department of Conservation.

"It is obviously very clear your team (at Zoo Miami) is not equipped and has no clue how to care for this national treasure. Return Immediately, Paora," one person fumed on Twitter.

"Sell kiwi toys if you want to fundraise! This is unethical and cruel," wrote another user.

In a statement, Zoo Miami said the "concerns expressed have been taken very seriously".

"Effective immediately, the Kiwi Encounter will no longer be offered," the zoo added.

"It's especially painful to all of us to think that anything that has occurred with Paora ... would be offensive to any of the wonderful people of New Zealand."

New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins also weighed in, noting that the zoo has taken immediate steps to address the concerns raised.

"They have acknowledged that what they were doing wasn't appropriate or wasn't right or wasn't fair to the kiwi," he added. "I thank them for taking it seriously."

"IT WILL NEVER HAPPEN AGAIN"

In its statement, the zoo said Paora is "normally kept out of public view in a quiet area".

"This area provides him with a special shelter that enables him to remain in relative darkness during the day so that he can, at his discretion, come out and explore his habitat in the quiet of the evening," it explained.

The zoo added that it planned to build "a special habitat" for Paora so it could teach visitors about "the amazing kiwi" without direct contact. The New Zealand Herald also quoted Magill as saying that Paora is incredibly healthy and thriving at the zoo.

“He eats like he’s on a spa day every day and he’s doing well. It doesn’t excuse what he was subjected to. But I promise it will never happen again," he said.

The Miami zoo hatched the bird, which is named after Moari iwi (tribe) leader and environmentalist Paora Haitana.

Haitana told Radio New Zealand that it was "a huge concern" to hear of his namesake's treatment.

"It's our signature, we're known as the kiwi, so it goes against everything the bird was given to them for," Haitana added.

New Zealand's Department of Conservation said it would contact Zoo Miami to "share our expertise and high standards for the respectful care of kiwi".

A spokesperson added that they also planned to raise the matter with the Association of Zoos & Aquariums, of which Zoo Miami is a member.