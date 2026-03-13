Assailant dead after ramming vehicle into Michigan synagogue

DETROIT: An unidentified assailant was dead after ramming his pickup truck on Thursday (Mar 12) into a synagogue on the outskirts of Detroit, Michigan, and causing a blaze, police said.



Security guards opened fire on the attacker at the Temple Israel synagogue in West Bloomfield, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard told reporters.



"He breached the building, drove down the hall, and he was engaged by security," Bouchard said. "We can't say what killed him at this point, but security did engage the suspect with gunfire."



The sheriff said the assailant appeared to be alone in the vehicle and police dogs were checking the car for explosives.



"It's been complicated because there's some fire," he said. "We're through an abundance of caution, clearing the vehicle for IEDs or any explosives."



The sheriff said a security member was injured by the assailant's pickup truck and was being treated in hospital.



Smoke could be seen billowing from the synagogue after the attack and fire engines were on the scene.



Law enforcement officers and emergency personnel raced to the area in large numbers soon after the incident, which comes amid heightened tensions nationwide over the US-Israeli war against Iran.