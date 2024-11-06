'Lost faith': Michigan Muslims shun Harris over Mideast turmoil

"SINGLE-ISSUE VOTER"

Stein, a Jewish physician and the Green Party's perennial left-wing candidate is predicted to do well among Muslims, as well as progressives and youth voters nationwide - potentially acting as a spoiler for Harris.



"She's the only one who's anti-genocide," said Muhammad Hijazi, a 28-year-old engineer who described himself as a "single-issue voter" who had previously voted Democrat but had now "lost faith."



The Democrats, he argued, don't have a plan to bring peace to the Middle East, and he doesn't trust Trump to do any better.



Yet signs suggest Trump, too, may fare better than in past cycles. Unlike Harris, he visited Dearborn, addressing a modest-sized audience last week.



His outreach to Michigan's Muslim community secured endorsements from the Muslim mayors of Hamtramck and Dearborn Heights, while his newfound connection to the community - through Lebanese-American son-in-law Michael Boulos, husband of Tiffany Trump - has further endeared him.



Harris' decision to campaign with former Republican Liz Cheney, a staunch supporter of the Iraq War, was the final straw for Dearborn Heights Mayor Bill Bazzi, he told Trump supporters at the former president’s final Michigan rally.