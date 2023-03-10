Micronesia president accuses China of bribery, 'political warfare'

MAJURO, Marshall Islands: Micronesia's president has accused China of bribery, harassment and "political warfare", in an explosive letter to his country's legislature obtained by AFP on Friday (Mar 10).

"Simply put, we are witnessing political warfare in our country," outgoing leader David Panuelo warned lawmakers, detailing allegations of Chinese espionage, coercion of government officials and "direct threats" against his personal safety.

Panuelo had previously voiced concerns about Beijing's growing power in the South Pacific, most notably opposing a security deal that could allow Chinese troops to be deployed to the region.

But his letter went much further, warning the incoming government about a barrage of threats that he believes risk making the sparsely populated island federation a vassal state.

China, he said, had "demonstrated a keen capability to undermine our sovereignty, rejects our values, and uses our elected and senior officials for their own purposes".

Among the dramatic allegations, Panuelo claims his own cabinet colleagues transmitted recordings of bilateral meetings directly to China.

"We are bribed to be complicit, and bribed to be silent. That's a heavy word, but it's an accurate description regardless," he said.

"What else do you call it when an elected official is given an envelope filled with money after a meal at the PRC embassy or after an inauguration?" he said, using the initials of China's formal name, the People's Republic of China.

He also said he was personally followed by "two Chinese men" while attending a meeting in Fiji last July.