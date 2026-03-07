Qatar aviation authority allowing limited air traffic

DOHA: Qatar's aviation authority said Friday (Mar 6) the Gulf state would partially reopen to limited air traffic after it closed its airspace at the start of a retaliatory Iranian missile and drone campaign following US-Israeli strikes.

"Qatar Civil Aviation Authority announces the partial resumption of air navigation in the State of Qatar, through designated navigational contingency routes with limited operational capacity," the body said.

"This phase includes the operation of a limited number of flights designated for passenger evacuation, in addition to the operation of air cargo flights," it added.

The war in the Middle East has engulfed the otherwise stable Gulf and blindsided travellers who thought they were headed to one of the region's safest holiday destinations.

In a statement, Qatar Airways said following the confirmation of a safe corridor, it would operate repatriation flights on Mar 7 to London, Paris, Madrid, Rome and Frankfurt.

It added that the flights would prioritise stranded families, elderly passengers and those with urgent medical needs.