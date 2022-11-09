Midterm elections offer Biden hope in defeat

WASHINGTON: Joe Biden's Democrats seem to have escaped a feared drubbing in Tuesday's (Nov 8) midterm elections, but it remains to be seen whether that will revive the US president's flagging fortunes until 2024 - or beyond.

The 79-year-old, who framed the race as a clash between defenders of democracy and the "extremist" camp of Donald Trump, spent election night in back-to-back calls with Democrats savoring their wins in Senate, House and gubernatorial races around the country.

"Just got off the phone with some of tonight's winners - including some folks I saw on the road this year," Biden tweeted as the results came in - alongside a picture of himself in a turtle neck and baseball cap, seeming happy to take at least some of the credit.

White House staff, according to the former press secretary Jen Psaki, were "giddy and gleeful" as results came in.

The outcome taking shape was far from ideal for Democrats, who stand to lose the House of Representatives in what Biden has admitted will make his life much more "difficult" - likely hobbling parts of his agenda.

But if overnight predictions hold and the Democrats lose the House by a handful of seats, with the Senate still in play, Biden's camp will have vastly outperformed expectations.

CHOPPY WATERS

The president's party has traditionally lost seats in midterm elections and with Biden's approval ratings stuck in the low 40s, and sky-high inflation topping voter concerns, Republicans had high hopes of seizing both chambers of Congress in a "red wave".

Such a drubbing would have raised tough questions on whether America's oldest-ever president, who turns 80 this month, should run again.