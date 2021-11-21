Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Migrants from 12 countries among 600 found in two trucks in Mexico
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Migrants from 12 countries among 600 found in two trucks in Mexico

Migrants from 12 countries among 600 found in two trucks in Mexico

Migrants walk up an overpass in a caravan heading to the northern border, in Tapanatepec, Mexico on Nov 9, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Jacob Garcia)

21 Nov 2021 07:07AM (Updated: 21 Nov 2021 07:07AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY: Migrants from 12 countries were among 600 people found hidden in the back of two trucks in eastern Mexico on Friday (Nov 19), most of them from neighboring Guatemala, the government's National Migration Institute (INM) said on Saturday.

The INM said 401 of the people were from Guatemala, 53 from Honduras, 40 from the Dominican Republic, 37 from Bangladesh, 27 from Nicaragua, 18 from El Salvador and eight from Cuba.

There were also six men from Ghana, four people from Venezuela, four men from Ecuador, a man from India and a man from Cameroon in the two trailers discovered in Veracruz state.

The institute said 455 of the migrants were male, and 145 female. The people detained would either be sent home or given the chance to have their stay in Mexico regularized, it added.

Most migrants from Central America and the rest of the world who enter Mexico head for the United States and say they are seeking to escape poverty or violence in their homelands.

Source: Reuters/jt

Related Topics

immigrants

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us