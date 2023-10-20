Migrants still crossing US-Canada border through unofficial entry points, despite policy to stem the flow

The family had to travel through the US, but they have been turned away at the northern border several times for not having the right papers.

“When we went for the second time, they asked why we came without a proper notice, (and that we) have to bring a lawyer,” said Mr Zein.

“We are people trying to run from our country. Where can we get a lawyer? Where can we get the money to afford a lawyer?”

He is one of the many asylum seekers staying at Rip Van Winkle Motel in Plattsburgh in New York.

The motel’s manager Nidhi Patel has been sympathetic to the plight of these travellers, sometimes allowing those who have run out of money to stay for free.

“I feel very bad for them, because they have a reason. Everyone has a reason to go there (Canada),” she said.

“Some people go for medical purposes, some people want jobs. Schooling is good there. So they have different reasons. They are really excited to go there, they want to settle down in Canada. But after that, it’s hard for them.”