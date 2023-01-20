Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Milan quietly gears up for return of big-spending Chinese tourists
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Milan quietly gears up for return of big-spending Chinese tourists

Milan quietly gears up for return of big-spending Chinese tourists

A view shows the clothes and accessories dedicated to the Lunar New Year in the display window of a Salvatore Ferragamo store in Milan, Italy, on Jan 16, 2023. (Photo: Reuters/Elisa Anzolin)

20 Jan 2023 08:56PM (Updated: 20 Jan 2023 08:56PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MILAN: Some stores in Montenapoleone, the heart of Milan's most exclusive shopping area, are displaying clothes and accessories dedicated to the Chinese New Year after two years disrupted by the pandemic even though Chinese tourists are yet to return in big numbers.

Clothing and backdrops featuring meadow and rabbit motifs have appeared in the windows of stores such as Salvatore Ferragamo, Loewe and watchmaker Hublot on and around the elegant street as China prepares to usher in the Year of the Rabbit.

Other shops have opted to display small capsule collections of essential fashion items with the same theme more discreetly inside their stores.

Upmarket department store La Rinascente has taken the latter approach, showcasing for example a collection from Italian luxury brand Gucci, and also giving prominence to spirits much loved by Asian customers on its shelves.

Mariella Elia, chief financial officer for La Rinascente, says Milan has seen a return of Chinese business travellers since last autumn and the group, which also has stores in other cities including Rome, is looking forward to a bigger upturn.

A view shows Hublot watches dedicated to the Lunar New Year in the display window of a store in Milan, Italy, on Jan 16, 2023. (Photo: Reuters/Elisa Anzolin)

"We expect a return to pre-pandemic levels from the third quarter of 2023, above all with regards to Chinese tourists who for us have always been an important group of customers," Elia said.

With travel curtailed, spending by Chinese nationals had dropped from 33 per cent of the global personal luxury goods market in 2019 to as little as 17 per cent last year, according to estimates from consultancy Bain.

Malls from Macau to Bangkok are aiming to lure Chinese holiday shoppers with red lantern displays, special dances and discounts.

In early 2020, before the pandemic changed everything, La Rinascente had a bright red window display to mark the Lunar New Year and took out adverts in China. They expect to resume that advertising next year.

Source: Reuters/at

Related Topics

Milan Italy Chinese New Year

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.