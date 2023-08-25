Logo
Milan records hottest day since 1763
Milan records hottest day since 1763

People use umbrellas to hide from the sun, as they queue to enter the Milan's Duomo Cathedral, during a heatwave, in Milan, Italy, August 21, 2023. REUTERS/Claudia Greco

25 Aug 2023 07:35PM (Updated: 25 Aug 2023 11:16PM)
ROME: Italy's northern city of Milan registered a new record high average daily temperature of 33 degrees Celsius on Wednesday (Aug 23) as a heatwave that began around mid-August reached its peak, the regional environmental protection agency (ARPA) said on Friday.

It was the hottest day since the Milano Brera weather station started recording temperatures in 1763. Milan's previous record of 32.8 degrees Celsius was set on Aug 11, 2003,

The Italian capital Rome registered a record peak of 41.8 degrees Celsius in July, as much of southern Europe broiled this summer, fuelling wildfires, prompting governments to issue health warnings, and disrupting holidays for many tourists.

ARPA said in a statement that Aug 23 and 24 have been the hottest days of the summer across the whole of the Lombardy region which surrounds Milan, with several towns registering peak temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius.

It added that "intense and abnormal" temperatures also hit the Italian Alps.

The heatwave is about to end though, the agency said, giving way to heavy thunderstorms and a sharp drop in temperatures of up to 10 to 15 degrees Celsius early next week.

Source: Reuters/fh

