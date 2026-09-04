Milei says 'winds of change' favour Argentina in Falklands row

BUENOS AIRES: President Javier Milei said on Thursday (Sep 3) that "winds of change" favored Argentina's claim to the Falkland Islands, pointing to Washington's readiness to review its neutrality on his country's dispute with Britain as a possible game-changer.

Britain and Argentina fought a 10-week war over the South Atlantic archipelago, which Argentines refer to as Las Malvinas, in 1982.

The fate of the islands hit headlines again in recent days, with US President Donald Trump threatening to wade into the dispute and an British-Israeli oil project near the islands causing anger in Argentina.

In a solemn address on national TV, Milei assured Argentina would not "stand idly by" in the face of the project and announced sanctions on firms linked to oil extraction "in Argentine territory under British occupation."

"There are winds of change in the world that are favorable to our claim," he said, alluding to Trump's threat to withdrew support for Britain's sovereignty.

Control of the Falklands is a highly emotive issue in Argentina, even though the islanders themselves voted overwhelmingly in 2013 to remain British.

Argentina players held up a banner saying "The Falklands are Argentine" after beating England 2-1 in the World Cup semi-final earlier this year.

On Tuesday, Argentine Falklands War veterans and environmental lawyers filed a lawsuit to halt the project, which is promoted by the British company Rockhopper and the Israeli company Navitas.

Milei said the project violated a United Nations resolution calling on both sides to desist from unilateral actions in the islands.

"If we allow it, we will be creating an incentive for the British government to deepen the occupation of the islands and the exploitation of our resources," he said.

He added that companies involved in Falklands' projects "behind the back of the Argentine government" would be barred from operating in Argentine territory.

His address came as his approval ratings plummet, just over a year before he seeks re-election.

Polls show only around 34 per cent of Argentines supporting his drastic belt-tightening and deregulation policies.