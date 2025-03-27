Militants warn against helping Israel with Gaza protests

CAIRO: Palestinian militant groups threatened punishment on Thursday (Mar 27) for "collaborators" furthering Israeli goals after the first substantial protests against the war in Gaza and Hamas' rule.

Hundreds of Palestinians have rallied in recent days in north and central Gaza, some chanting "Hamas out", in a rare show of opposition to the group whose October 2023 raid on Israel triggered a devastating offensive in the enclave.

More demonstrations, which have been applauded by Israel's government, were planned for later on Thursday.

A statement by the "Factions of the Resistance", an umbrella group including Hamas, threatened punishment for leaders of the "suspicious movement", which Palestinians took to mean the street marches.

"They persist in blaming the resistance and absolving the occupation, ignoring that the Zionist extermination machine operates nonstop," it said.

"Therefore, these suspicious individuals are as responsible as the occupation for the bloodshed of our people and will be treated accordingly."

Hamas officials have said people have the right to protest but rallies should not be exploited for political ends or to exempt Israel from blame for decades of occupation, conflict and displacement in Palestinian territories.

Some protesters reached by Reuters said they took to the streets to voice rejection of continued war, adding that they were exhausted and lacked basics like food and water.

"We are not against the resistance. We are against war. Enough wars, we are tired," a resident of Gaza City's Shejaia neighbourhood, which saw protests on Wednesday, told Reuters.

"You can't call people collaborators for speaking up against wars, for wanting to live without bombardment and hunger," he added via a chat app.