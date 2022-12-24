Military plugs gap as UK passport control staff strike

LONDON: Military personnel standing in for striking UK passport control staff appeared to minimise feared disruption on Friday (Dec 23), despite an escalating public sector fight for more pay.

Around a quarter of a million passengers were due to arrive at the six airports affected by the Border Force officers' stoppage, ahead of the Christmas holiday weekend.

But while passengers were warned of potential lengthy delays, London's Gatwick and Heathrow hubs both said immigration halls were operating as normal after the government drafted in soldiers and civil servants.

"Just landed at Heathrow, never seen efficiency like the ... Army running border control," tweeted relieved traveller Lucy Zilberweit, adding that she "flew through" the airport.