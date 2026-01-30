Democrats block government funding package in Senate as negotiations continue with White House to avert a shutdown

WASHINGTON: Democrats voted to block legislation to fund the Department of Homeland Security and several other agencies Thursday (Jan 29) as they continued to negotiate with Republicans and the White House on new restrictions for President Donald Trump’s surge of immigration enforcement.

Thursday’s 45-55 test vote came as Democrats have threatened a partial government shutdown when money runs out on Friday. But Trump said just ahead of the vote that “we don’t want a shutdown” and the two sides were discussing a possible agreement to separate homeland security funding from the rest of the legislation and fund it for a short time.

As the country reels from the deaths of two protesters at the hands of federal agents in Minneapolis, irate Senate Democrats laid out a list of demands on Wednesday, including that officers take off their masks and identify themselves and obtain warrants for arrest. If those are not met, Democrats say they are prepared to block the wide-ranging spending bill, denying Republicans the votes they need to pass it and triggering a shutdown.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer of New York has said that Democrats won't provide needed votes until US Immigration and Customs Enforcement is “reined in and overhauled" and that this is “a moment of truth.”

“The American people support law enforcement. They support border security. They do not support ICE terrorising our streets and killing American citizens,” Schumer said.