Federal authorities announce an end to the immigration crackdown in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS: The immigration crackdown in Minnesota that led to mass detentions, protests and two deaths is coming to an end, border czar Tom Homan said on Thursday (Feb 12).

Democratic Governor Tim Walz said on Tuesday that he expected Operation Metro Surge, which started in December, to end in “days, not weeks and months”, based on his conversations with senior Trump administration officials.

“As a result of our efforts here, Minnesota is now less of a sanctuary state for criminals,” Homan said at a news conference.

“I have proposed and President (Donald) Trump has concurred, that this surge operation conclude,” he continued.

Federal authorities say the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement sweeps focused on the Minneapolis-St Paul metro area have led to the arrest of more than 4,000 people.

While the Trump administration has called those arrested “dangerous criminal illegal aliens”, many people with no criminal records, including children and US citizens, have also been detained.