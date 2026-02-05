Trump to 'draw down' 700 immigration agents in Minnesota

FORT SNELLING, Minnesota: US President Donald Trump's administration will reduce the number of federal immigration enforcement agents in Minnesota by 700, although about 2,000 agents will remain on the ground, White House border czar Tom Homan announced on Wednesday (Feb 4).

Trump has deployed thousands of armed immigration enforcement agents in and around Minneapolis this year to detain and deport migrants, drawing protests.

Homan said he was partially drawing down the deployment because he was seeing "unprecedented" cooperation from Minnesota's elected sheriffs who run county jails.

"Let me be clear, President Trump fully intends to achieve mass deportations during this administration, and immigration enforcement actions will continue every day throughout this country," Homan said at a news conference. "President Trump made a promise. And we have not directed otherwise."