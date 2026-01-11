Rallies across US against shooting of woman by immigration agent

MINNEAPOLIS: Thousands of demonstrators chanting the name of the woman killed by a federal agent in Minneapolis took to the city's streets Saturday (Jan 10), amid widespread anger at the use of force in the Trump administration's immigration crackdown.

Organisers said more than 1,000 events were planned across the US under the slogan "ICE, Out for Good" - referring to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency that is drawing growing opposition over its execution of President Donald Trump's effort at mass deportations.

The slogan is also a reference to Renee Good, the 37-year-old mother shot dead in her car by an ICE agent in the midwestern US city of Minneapolis on Wednesday.

Thousands braved frigid weather and streamed toward a snow-covered park to mobilise near the scene of the shooting. They carried signs demanding "ICE OUT" of Minnesota.

At the start of the protest, a voice called out, "Say her name!" The crowd shouted back: "Renee Good!"

Her death has sparked strong emotions in this Democratic stronghold, andacross the nation.

"We got ICE shooting women in the face for self-defence. It doesn't make any sense," said Alex Vega, a protester in Boston.

"Let them come around here with that, and let's see what's really going to happen to ICE."

In Philadelphia, protesters marched in the rain from City Hall to the ICE field office. Others mobilised in New York, Washington and Boston.

More protests were planned for Sunday.

The calls to protest were being amplified by the "No Kings" movement, a network of left-wing organisations that mounted nationwide demonstrations against Trump last year.