Ex-US VP nominee Tim Walz ends Minnesota re-election run

WASHINGTON: Former US vice-presidential candidate Tim Walz announced Monday (Jan 5) he was ending his bid for a third term as Minnesota governor, bowing out amid mounting political headwinds and renewed scrutiny over alleged fraud in state programmes.



Walz, a Democrat who rose to national prominence as Kamala Harris's running mate in 2024, made the call just months after launching his re-election campaign.



In a statement, Walz said the storm over fraud allegations - and the partisan fights they have fuelled - made it impossible to campaign effectively while governing.



"Every minute I spend defending my own political interests would be a minute I can't spend defending the people of Minnesota against the criminals who prey on our generosity and the cynics who prey on our differences," he said.



"So I've decided to step out of the race and let others worry about the election while I focus on the work."



The governor has faced intensified Republican attacks tied to probes into alleged misuse of pandemic-era aid programmes, including a sprawling federal case involving the non-profit Feeding Our Future.