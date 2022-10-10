Missile strikes on 'many cities' of Ukraine: Kyiv

KYIV: Missile strikes on "many" Ukrainian cities including the capital Kyiv left people dead and wounded on Monday (Oct 10), the country's presidency said, a day after Moscow blamed Ukraine for an explosion on a bridge connecting Crimea to Russia.

"Ukraine is under missile attack. There is information about strikes in many cities of our country," Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the president's office, said on social media, calling on the population to "stay in shelters".

In Kyiv, AFP reporters heard several loud explosions starting at around 8.15am local time (1.15pm, Singapore time) - during the Monday morning rush hour.

Russia's last strike on Kyiv took place on Jun 26.

One AFP journalist in the city said one of the projectiles landed near a children's playground, and that smoke was rising from a large crater at the impact site.

Several trees and benches nearby were charred from the blast, while several ambulances had arrived in the area.

"The capital is under Russian terrorists' attack!" Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said on social media, adding that the strikes had hit the city centre.

"If there is no urgent need, it is better not to go to the city today. I am also asking the residents of the suburbs about this - do not go to the capital today."

Videos posted on social media showed black smoke rising above several areas in the city.

"Air raid sirens are not subsiding around Ukraine ... Unfortunately there are dead and wounded. Please do not leave the shelters," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on social media, accusing Russia of wanting to "wipe us from the face of the Earth".

"Take care of yourself and your loved ones. Let's hold on and be strong."