Search for missing Titanic sub like 'going into space'

LOS ANGELES: Rescuers trying to find the orca-sized submersible that vanished on its way to visit the wreck of the Titanic are facing a gargantuan task that will test the limits of technical know-how, experts say.

Teams from around the world were racing against the clock on Tuesday (Jun 20) to locate the vessel and its five-person crew before their oxygen runs out - projected at under a day and a half from now.

But scouring a 20,000 sq km area of the North Atlantic to a depth of more than two miles is not easy.

"It's pitch black down there. It's freezing cold. The seabed is mud, and it's undulating. You can't see your hand in front of your face," Titanic expert Tim Maltin told NBC News Now.

"It's really a bit like being an astronaut going into space."