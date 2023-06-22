Missing Titanic sub: Experts raised safety concerns about OceanGate Titan in 2018

Concerns were raised back in 2018 about the safety of a submersible vessel that has been missing since Sunday, when it descended with tourists on a deep ocean journey to view the wreckage of the Titanic.

The pilot and four passengers are aboard and the available oxygen on the vehicle has been forecast to run out on Thursday morning.

The Titan submersible is a 6.7m-long vessel operated by Everett, Washington-based OceanGate Expeditions. It first made a voyage dive to 4,000m in December of 2018, according to the company's website, and first dove to the site of the Titanic - which lies on the seabed at a depth of about 3,800m - in 2021. It planned to make 18 such dives this year.

But some experts had worried about its safety, with a former employee and members of a trade group both expressing concerns about the design of the Titan vessel during its development.

On Jan 18, 2018, OceanGate employee David Lochridge forwarded to the company's leaders an engineering report he had authored that was critical of OceanGate's research and development process for the Titan, according to lawsuits Lochridge and OceanGate filed against one another that year.

In particular, Lochridge was concerned about the design of the hull and its ability to withstand the intense pressures of deep waters.

The company called a meeting the next day to discuss Lochridge's concerns, according to the lawsuits. At the conclusion of the meeting, Lochridge stated he could not accept OceanGate's design decisions and would not authorise any crewed voyage without further testing. He was then fired.

OceanGate filed a lawsuit against Lochridge in June and July of 2018 alleging he had discussed confidential information with at least two other people. Lochridge countersued in August 2018, denying that and claiming that OceanGate's lawsuit was an effort to discourage "whistleblowers from coming forth with quality control issues and safety concerns that threaten the safety of innocent passengers".

OceanGate did not respond to requests for comment. Lochridge, through his lawyer, said he had no comment.