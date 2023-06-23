Timeline: When the Titanic sub vanished, the race to find it and its eventual demise

The five people aboard a submersible visiting the wreck of the Titanic died after a catastrophic loss of the pressure chamber, US Coast Guard officials said on Thursday (June 22). A "debris field" matching the submersible was discovered by a robotic deep-sea vessel.

Here is a timeline of events since the start of the trip, organised by OceanGate Expeditions, to visit the wreckage:

FRIDAY

Expedition sets off from St. John's, Newfoundland, Canada.

SATURDAY

Saturday (Jun 17) evening - British billionaire and adventurer Hamish Harding, one of those aboard the submersible, posts on Facebook: "Due to the worst winter in Newfoundland in 40 years, this mission is likely to be the first and only manned mission to the Titanic in 2023. A weather window has just opened up and we are going to attempt a dive tomorrow."