Mississippi hospital puts beds in parking garage to cope with COVID-19 surge

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves said that the federal government had denied his state's request for the same US Navy hospital ship - the USNS Comfort - that docked in Manhattan in March 2020 to relieve hospitals of their COVID-19 patient burden.

At the time, New York was the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States.

"The ask for the ship was as much about the over 500 personnel that come with it as it was about the actual physical facility," Reeves said at a news conference on Friday.

He said he welcomed any of those federal medical workers to Mississippi but like many of his fellow Republicans also vowed never to force people to wear masks, which are known to be an effective defense against the spread of the coronavirus.

"I believe every individual ought to make what they believe to be the best decision for themselves," he said. Reeves told reporters that he and his family had been vaccinated but said there were "risks" associated with both getting vaccinated and remaining unvaccinated.

Low vaccination rates and the more infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus have driven a surge of COVID-19 cases across the United States, overwhelming some state medical systems.

It is also sending more children to hospital. On Friday, there were 1,871 pediatric patients hospitalized across the United States, according to CDC data, more than at any other time in the pandemic.

Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Oregon have reported record numbers of overall COVID-19 hospitalizations this month, according to a Reuters tally, stretching intensive care units near capacity and forcing states to seek medical aid from the federal government.

Republican governors in southern states such as Florida and Texas have banned mask mandates and threatened to withhold funding from schools that impose them, however. The White House is considering reimbursing school officials who lose pay from flouting the ban.

NUMBERS WORSENING

The number of daily cases across the country has doubled in the last two weeks, according to a Reuters tally, reaching a six-month peak, while the average number of daily deaths has increased 85per cent in the last 14 days.

Florida, Mississippi, and Oregon logged unprecedented COVID-19 case levels in August, with Mississippi reaching its record-high daily case count of 5,023 on Friday, according to a Reuters tally and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

On Friday, Oregon Governor Kate Brown said she was sending 500 National Guard members to assist overwhelmed hospitals, with 1,500 members in total available to help.

Brown said that a statewide indoor mask mandate she issued this week, along with rising fears of this fourth COVID surge, is not the news her constituents hoped to be hearing by late summer.

"The harsh and frustrating reality is that the Delta variant has changed everything," Brown said in a taped message.

Weekly cases in the state have doubled while weekly deaths have tripled in the past two weeks.

On Thursday, 1,578 COVID-19 patients were currently admitted in Mississippi’s hospitals, the highest since the pandemic started last year. More than 90 per cent of its ICU beds were occupied, according to data from HHS.

The state has struggled with a 142 per cent jump in hospitalizations in the past two weeks, according to a Reuters analysis.

A Republican Mississippi state lawmaker announced on Thursday that he had received a vaccination after "struggling" with the decision for months and consulting two doctors.

"The infection numbers among the unvaccinated made me pull the trigger," state Senator Joel Carter Jr said in a tweet.