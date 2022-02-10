Missouri, Texas to probe GoFundMe over restrictions on Canada trucker donations

The attorneys general of Missouri and Texas said on Wednesday (Feb 9) they will probe GoFundMe over the decision by the crowd funding service to take down a page for a fundraising campaign that supports protesting truck drivers in Canada who oppose mandated COVID-19 vaccines.

"The crowd-funding platform's integrity has come into question after it removed a multimillion-dollar fundraising campaign for the Canadian truckers 'Freedom Convoy' which is protesting vaccine mandates," Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said on Wednesday.

Paxton said GoFundMe's response to restrict the fundraising campaign of the protests "should ring alarm bells to anyone using the donation platform".

GoFundMe could not immediately be reached for comment on the new probes.

The site took down the Freedom Convoy's donation page on Friday, saying it violated its terms of service. It said "the previously peaceful demonstration has become an occupation, with police reports of violence and other unlawful activity".

On Saturday, GoFundMe said it would refund all donations.

Over the weekend, some US Republicans vowed to investigate GoFundMe's decision to take down the page.