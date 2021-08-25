Moderna completes filing process for full approval of COVID-19 vaccine

Moderna has completed the real-time review process for its application to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seeking full approval for its COVID-19 vaccine in people aged 18 years and above, the company said on Wednesday (Aug 25).

As part of the completed submission, Moderna has requested a priority review designation for its vaccine.

The US drug regulator on Monday granted full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine - the first to secure such FDA validation - prompting President Joe Biden to make a fresh pitch to vaccine skeptics to get the shot to fight the relentless pandemic.

The FDA, which gave the two-dose vaccine emergency-use authorisation in December, provided its full approval for use in people age 16 and older based on updated data from the companies' clinical trial and manufacturing review. Public health officials hope the action will convince unvaccinated Americans that Pfizer's shot is safe and effective.