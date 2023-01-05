How has COVID-19 accelerated the growth of Moderna?

SINGAPORE: The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the growth of United States drugmaker Moderna by five years, according to chief executive Stephane Bancel.

The biotech firm’s messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) technology has been used in developing COVID-19 vaccines.

On Wednesday (Jan 4), Moderna agreed to buy Japan-based OriCiro Genomics for US$85 million to boost its mRNA manufacturing capabilities.

The growth of medicine is important, Mr Bancel told CNA’s Asia Tonight.

Last month, an experimental cancer vaccine from Moderna was shown to work against melanoma, a type of skin cancer.

GROWING AMBITIONS

Before the coronavirus struck, the company employed just 800 people. At the end of last year, it had some 4,000 workers.

There are plans for the workforce to be increased by a further 50 per cent to 6,000 staff globally, by the end of this year, said Mr Bancel on Wednesday.

“What the company is now, is in a position of having grown a lot,” he said. “So a lot of new technology is going to be accelerated, thanks to the pandemic.”

He shared that Moderna’s goal was to be the best mRNA firm globally.

“We take a very long-term view on things,” said Mr Bancel. “We say that we want to invest in science at Moderna, and we are doing that extensively.

“We have around 500 people just working on expanding the mRNA operating system. But we do not believe the best science will always come from our labs. We want to find the best technologies in the world.”