Moderna reports 'robust' COVID-19 vaccine response in children aged 6 to 11

WASHINGTON: US pharmaceutical giant Moderna on Monday (Oct 25) reported a "robust neutralising antibody response" to its COVID-19 vaccine in children aged 6 to 11, and said that it will submit the trial data to global regulators soon.

"We are encouraged by the immunogenicity and safety profile of mRNA-1273 in children aged 6 to under 12 years and are pleased that the study met its primary immunogenicity endpoints," chief executive Stephane Bancel said in a statement.

Data from clinical trials with 4,753 children in the age range "demonstrate strong immune response ... one month after the second dose", Moderna said in the statement.

Moderna said majority of the side effects in the trial were mild or moderate in severity, with fatigue, headache, fever and injection site pain the most common.

The vaccines used in the trial were 50 microgram doses, half the strength used in the primary vaccine series for adults. The 50 microgram dose is also authorised for use as a booster shot.