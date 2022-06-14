Logo
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine may pose higher heart inflammation risk: US CDC
FILE PHOTO: A pharmacist holds a vial of the Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in West Haven, Connecticut, U.S., February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

14 Jun 2022 09:06PM (Updated: 14 Jun 2022 09:06PM)
Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine may pose a higher risk of heart inflammation in some age groups than Pfizer-BioNTech's shot, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Tuesday (Jun 14), citing recent data.

The agency, however, said the findings on myocarditis and pericarditis, types of heart inflammation linked to both the mRNA shots, were not consistent across all of the US vaccine safety monitoring systems.

The CDC's analysis comes as the US Food and Drug Administration's advisers meet on Tuesday to discuss the authorization of Moderna's vaccine for children and teens aged 6-17.

Based on data from the Vaccine Safety Datalink (VSD) system, the incidence of heart inflammation was 97.3 cases per million doses for males aged 18-39 following a second dose of Moderna's shot, versus 81.7 cases per million Pfizer vaccine doses.

Available information suggests that most people with myocarditis after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination recover over time, the CDC said.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/nh

