Moderna cuts COVID-19 vaccine sales forecast on supply woes, shares tumble

Moderna cut its annual sales forecast for COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday (Nov 3), citing short-term supply constraints that would push some deliveries to next year, sending its shares down nearly 11 per cent before the bell.

It now expects vaccine sales of US$18 billion to US$19 billion this year compared to a prior forecast of US$21 billion due to delays at its contract manufacturing partner.

Demand for original coronavirus vaccines too has taken a hit in international markets as countries complete primary vaccine campaigns, while the roll out of updated Omicron-tailored boosters has been slow in the United States and Europe.

Some US pharmacies in September had reported that government supply of Moderna's updated shot remains limited, causing appointments for the product to vary across the country.