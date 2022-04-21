Logo
Moderna to file for EUA of COVID-19 shot for very young kids by end-April
A vial and sryinge are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken on Jan 11, 2021. (File photo: Reuters/Dado Ruvic)

21 Apr 2022 08:17AM (Updated: 21 Apr 2022 08:17AM)
Moderna plans to submit an application to the US health regulator for emergency use authorisation (EUA) of its COVID-19 vaccine among kids between the ages of six months to five years by end of the month, a company spokesperson said on Wednesday (Apr 20).

The Omicron variant was predominant during Moderna's pediatric trial, and the drugmaker said two doses were around 38 per cent effective in preventing infections in two to five-year-olds and 44 per cent effective for children aged six months to under two years.

Last week, Pfizer and BioNTech said a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine produced significant protection against the Omicron variant in healthy children from ages five to 11.

Earlier this year, the US Food & Drug Administration authorised a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children ages 12 to 15 and those aged five through 11 who are immunocompromised.

Source: Reuters/ng

Related Topics

Moderna COVID-19 COVID-19 vaccine

