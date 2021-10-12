Logo
Moderna pushes for COVID-19 vaccine boosters in older adults, high-risk individuals
FILE PHOTO: Syringes filled with a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine sit on a table during an employee vaccination at the Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, Florida, U.S., September 24, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

12 Oct 2021 09:27PM (Updated: 12 Oct 2021 09:27PM)
Moderna on Tuesday (Oct 12) said the US Food and Drug Administration should authorise booster doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in fully vaccinated older adults and high-risk individuals.

The company said its data supports the public health benefit of a booster dose of its vaccine to restore immune response, while reducing the number of "breakthrough" infections in fully-vaccinated adults.

Moderna's comments were released in briefing documents ahead of a Thursday and Friday meeting of the FDA's outside expert advisers to discuss booster doses of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccines.

Rival Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday also cited data showing increased protection after a booster dose, which it said could be either administered as early as two months after the original dose of its vaccine.

 

Source: Reuters

