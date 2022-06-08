Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Moderna says updated COVID-19 shot boosts Omicron protection
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Moderna says updated COVID-19 shot boosts Omicron protection

Moderna says updated COVID-19 shot boosts Omicron protection

In this Dec 15, 2020, file photo, a sign for Moderna hangs on its headquarters in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (File photo: AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

08 Jun 2022 08:20PM (Updated: 08 Jun 2022 08:31PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Moderna's experimental COVID-19 vaccine that combines its original shot with protection against the Omicron variant appears to work, the company announced on Wednesday (Jun 8).

COVID-19 vaccine makers are studying updated boosters that might be offered in the fall to better protect people against future coronavirus surges.

Moderna's preliminary study results show people given the combination shot experienced an eight-fold increase in virus-fighting antibodies capable of targeting the Omicron mutant, the company announced.

Today’s COVID-19 vaccines all are based on the original version of the coronavirus. They’re still providing strong protection against severe disease, hospitalisation and death even after the appearance of the super-contagious Omicron variant - especially if people have had a booster dose.

But the virus continues to mutate rapidly in ways that let it evade some of the vaccines’ protections and cause milder infections.

So US regulators, and the World Health Organization, are considering whether to order a change in the vaccine recipe for a new round of booster shots in the fall - when cold weather and kids returning to school are expected to drive yet another surge.

Key questions: How to make that change without losing the continued strong protection against COVID-19’s worst outcomes? And what’s the right variant to target? After the huge winter Omicron surge, that mutant's genetically distinct siblings now are the main threats, including one that’s fueling the current US wave of infections.

The Food and Drug Administration has set a meeting in late June for its scientific advisers to debate those questions and evaluate data from vaccine makers’ tests of potential new formulas. Pfizer also is studying a combination shot, what scientists call a bivalent vaccine.

Moderna said its new study found that a month after the combo shot, recipients harboured higher Omicron-fighting antibody levels - and cross-protection against other prior variants — than the original vaccine triggers. However, antibodies naturally wane so it’s not clear how long the protection against infection will last.

The study was performed in 437 people, and safety was similar to today’s boosters, Moderna said. The results were announced in a press release and have not undergone scientific review.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: AP/fh

Related Topics

Moderna COVID-19 COVID-19 vaccine

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us