Moderna to seek regulatory approval for COVID-19 vaccine for very young children

Moderna said on Wednesday (Mar 23) it will ask regulators to authorise its COVID-19 vaccine in children younger than 6 years old based on data showing it generated a similar immune response to adults in its clinical trial.

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 was predominant during Moderna's pediatric trial, and the drugmaker said two doses were around 38 per cent effective in preventing infections in 2- to 5-year-olds and 44 per cent effective for children 6 months to under 2 years old.

It said these figures were consistent with the lower effectiveness against Omicron seen in adults who had received two doses of its vaccine.

Moderna's vaccine could be the first authorised shot for children under the age of 5 in the United States, and many parents of young children have been waiting on a vaccine.

A rival shot made by Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech is authorised for use in children 5 and older. But their trial results for 2- to 4-year-olds showed a weaker immune response than in adults, forcing the trial to be extended to test a third dose. Results are expected in April.

"Given the need for a vaccine against COVID-19 in infants and young children we are working with the US FDA and regulators globally to submit these data as soon as possible," Moderna chief executive Stephane Bancel said in a statement.

Dr Jacqueline Miller, a top scientist at Moderna, told Reuters the company was "a couple of weeks away" from filing for authorisation for the age group in the United States, Europe and elsewhere.