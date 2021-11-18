Moderna seeks US authorisation of COVID-19 booster shots for all adults

Moderna said on Wednesday (Nov 17) it had applied with the US Food and Drug Administration for authorisation of its COVID-19 booster vaccine for all adults aged 18 and older.

The FDA has cleared booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines for people who are immunocompromised, those aged 65 and older and for individuals at high risk of severe disease or who are regularly exposed to the virus.

Moderna is seeking authorisation for a 50-microgram booster dose, half the strength of its original vaccine given in two shots about four weeks apart.

The filing comes a week after Pfizer applied for a similar clearance for the booster doses of the vaccine it has developed with German partner BioNTech.

A decision from the FDA on Pfizer is expected this week ahead of a US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advisory panel meeting on Friday to discuss expanding the eligibility for booster doses of the vaccine.

Moderna's shares rose 5 per cent to US$246.16 in afternoon trading on the news.