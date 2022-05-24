Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Moderna testing potential monkeypox vaccines
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Moderna testing potential monkeypox vaccines

Moderna testing potential monkeypox vaccines

Test tubes labelled "Monkeypox virus positive" are seen in this illustration taken on May 22, 2022. (Photo: Reuters/Dado Ruvic)

24 May 2022 08:08PM (Updated: 24 May 2022 08:08PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Moderna Inc is testing potential vaccines against monkeypox in pre-clinical trials as the disease spreads in the United States and Europe.

The World Health Organization said on Tuesday (May 24) there have been 131 confirmed monkeypox cases and 106 further suspected cases since the first was reported on May 7 outside the countries where it usually spreads.

Moderna did not immediately respond to a request for more details on the monkeypox vaccines.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the government was in the process of releasing doses of a smallpox vaccine Jynneos, made by Bavarian Nordic A/S, for use in monkeypox cases.

Related:

Source: Reuters/ng

Related Topics

Moderna monkeypox

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us