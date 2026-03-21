Supreme leader says Iran dealt enemies 'dizzying blow'

"DECIMATED"

Huge banners bearing images of Nowruz, which begins officially in the evening, have replaced portraits of the former leader Ali Khamenei, assassinated on the first day of the war on Feb 28 by Israel.



Israel said it had confirmed that Ismaeil Ahmadi, the chief of Iran's Basij paramilitary force, was "eliminated" in a strike earlier this week that also killed its top commander.



Elsewhere in Iran, the Israeli army also targeted a northern region around the Caspian Sea, a popular holiday destination that has so far been largely spared attacks.



And in Jerusalem's Old City, a blast was caused "Iranian missile fragments", the Israeli military wrote on X, and drew an angry response from Israel's foreign ministry.



"The Iranian attack on the holy sites sacred to all three religions reveals the madness of the Iranian regime, which claims to be religious," the foreign ministry wrote on X, calling it an "Iranian gift" for the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr.