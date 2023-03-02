Moldova and Romania vow to boost ties amid war in Ukraine

BUCHAREST: Moldova and Romania pledged on Wednesday (Mar 1) to boost economic ties following Russia's invasion of neighbouring Ukraine, and Bucharest reiterated support for Chisinau's bid to join the European Union.

On his first trip abroad since taking office last month, Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean held talks with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis and Prime Minister Nicolae Cuica.

Moldova has been hit hard by the economic fallout of the war in Ukraine, which borders both Moldova and Romania, and tensions with Russia have risen over the war in Ukraine and the tiny former Soviet republic's EU accession bid.

"Business on both banks of the Prut speaks the same language," Recean told a joint news conference with Cuica, referring to a river on the border between Romania and Moldova, and the countries' mutual use of Romanian.

"We will soon integrate our financial markets and Bucharest's capital market will be accessible to Chisinau. I call on entrepreneurs from both banks of the Prut to develop business and use all the economic potential."

Recean said talks also covered regional security and that Moldova, which is highly dependent on Russian gas, was considering signing long-term contracts on gas and electricity supplies from Romania.

Cuica said bilateral trade grew by US$1.2 billion last year to more than US$3.5 billion, and that he saw big potential for more.

"Romania will firmly support Moldova's European agenda, economic recovery and strengthening its security," said Iohannis, whose country joined the EU in 2007.

Recean said Moldova and Romania enjoyed a "special relationship" and that Romania's experience in joining the EU was helpful for Chisinau.