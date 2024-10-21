Moldova president blames interference for potential EU referendum loss

CHISINAU: Moldova's pro-EU President Maia Sandu blamed an "unprecedented assault on our country's freedom and democracy" after partial election results on Sunday (Oct 20) showed a majority of Moldovans choosing "no" in a referendum on joining the European Union.

If confirmed, this will mean a major setback for Sandu, who managed to top the first round of presidential elections held at the same time but will face a tough second round.

The double votes are seen as key tests of the former Soviet republic's pro-European turn under Sandu but have been overshadowed by fears of Russian meddling amid the war in neighbouring Ukraine.

Sandu, who beat a Moscow-backed incumbent in 2020, cut ties with Moscow and applied for her country of 2.6 million people to join the EU following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

In the referendum, with 90 per cent of the vote counted, some 53 per cent had said "no" and almost 47 per cent said "yes", but results could yet change as votes abroad are counted.

A somber-looking Sandu said Moldova has faced "an unprecedented assault on our country's freedom and democracy, both today and in recent months," blaming "criminal groups, working together with foreign forces hostile to our national interests".

In the presidential election, Sandu gained 38 per cent of the votes, according to the partial results, and so will face her closest competitor, Alexandr Stoianoglo, in a second round on Nov 3.

The former prosecutor backed by the pro-Russian Socialists had picked up a higher-than-expected result of more than 28 per cent in the race with 11 competitors in total.