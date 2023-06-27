Moldovan PM says Russian mutiny shows Moscow's weakness

ZURICH : Moldova's prime minister said on Monday (Jun 26) the aborted mutiny in Russia has exposed Moscow's weakness and that what he described as the Kremlin's interference in his own country was getting less effective over time.

The former Soviet republic wedged between Ukraine and Romania has repeatedly accused Russia of meddling in its affairs, particularly over the breakaway region of Transdniestria - accusations Russia denies.

"What we have seen in recent days is a clear indication of the weakness of the Russian leadership and the Russian management of the army," Prime Minister Dorin Recean told Reuters in an interview.

"Russia is much weaker than people perceived it to be," he added, speaking in Zurich ahead of a meeting of the European Free Trade Association in neighbouring Liechtenstein where he is due to sign a free trade agreement.

Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin shocked the world by leading Saturday's armed revolt, only to abruptly call it off as his fighters approached Moscow having shot down several aircraft but meeting no resistance on the ground.

The events could prove a military and morale boost to Ukraine as it fought off Russia's invasion, Recean said. "It is important to have even more commitment from the West to supply Ukraine with what it needs in order to defend the country and to push Russian troops out."