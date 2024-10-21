Moldovans vote 'no' in referendum on joining EU: partial results

The referendum was at the initiative of Sandu, who cut ties with Moscow and applied for Moldova to join the EU following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Sandu topped the first round of Moldova's presidential vote on Sunday, according to the partial results.

Sandu had 35 percent of the votes and is likely to face her closest competitor Alexandr Stoianoglo, a former prosecutor backed by the pro-Russian Socialists, in the second round.

So far, he has a higher-than-expected result of almost 30 per cent.