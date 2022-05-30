Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Mona Lisa left unharmed but smeared in cream in climate protest stunt
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Mona Lisa left unharmed but smeared in cream in climate protest stunt

Mona Lisa left unharmed but smeared in cream in climate protest stunt
Visitors take pictures and video of the painting "Mona Lisa" after cake was smeared on the protective glass at the Lourve Museum in Paris, France May 29, 2022 in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. Twitter/@klevisl007/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT.
Mona Lisa left unharmed but smeared in cream in climate protest stunt
A man tries to wipe off the cake smeared on the protective glass of the painting "Mona Lisa" at the Lourve Museum in Paris, France May 29, 2022 in this screen grab obtained from social media video. Twitter/@klevisl007/via REUTERS
30 May 2022 08:30PM (Updated: 30 May 2022 08:30PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS: The Mona Lisa was left shaken but unharmed on Sunday (May 29) when a visitor to the Louvre tried to smash the glass protecting the world's most famous painting before smearing cream across its surface in an apparent climate-related publicity stunt.

The perpetrator was a man disguised as an old lady who jumped out of a wheelchair before attacking the glass.

"Maybe this is just nuts to me ...," posted the author of a video of the incident's aftermath that shows a Louvre staffer cleaning the glass. "(He) then proceeds to smear cake on the glass, and throws roses everywhere before being tackled by security."

The Louvre was not immediately available for comment.

Another video posted on social media showed the same staffer finishing cleaning the pane while another attendant removes a wheelchair from in front of the Da Vinci masterpiece.

"Think of the earth, people are destroying the earth", the man, dressed in a wig, said in French in another video posting that showed him being led away from the Paris gallery with the wheelchair, indicating that the incident likely had an environmentalist motive.

Related:

Source: Reuters/ta

Related Topics

protest art

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us