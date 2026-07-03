Monaco blast suspect is a Ukrainian woman who fled to Germany

PARIS: A Ukrainian woman is the main suspect in a bomb attack that targeted a wealthy businessman in Monaco, officials said on Friday (Jul 3), adding that the suspect had fled to Germany and had likely not acted alone.

Ukrainian-born Vadym Yermolaiev, his partner and son were wounded in the attack on Monday, other sources said earlier this week.

Anastasiia Berezovska, 39, was named as the chief suspect in an Interpol Red Notice, which said she was Ukrainian, spoke German and was being sought by Monaco for attempted murder, placing an explosive device in a public place with criminal intent and criminal conspiracy.

The principality, known for its casino and the luxury lifestyle of its wealthy inhabitants, is located on the Mediterranean coast, surrounded by France.

A Red Notice is a request for law enforcement to locate and provisionally arrest a suspect, no matter where they are found.