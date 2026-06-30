Monaco parcel bomb blast wounds Ukrainian oligarch

MONACO: A parcel bomb blast wounded a Ukrainian oligarch and two others in Monaco on Monday (Jun 29), authorities said, in an unprecedented act that has rocked the super-safe principality.

A couple and a teenager were wounded in the explosion that struck around 9pm local time in a residential building on a street along the border with France.

A source close to the investigation who asked not to be named told AFP that one of those wounded was Ukrainian oligarch Vadym Yermolaiev.

Monaco's Prince Albert II described the incident as a "heinous crime" and "a shock to the entire Monegasque community".

An aide to France's Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said police were working "to find the perpetrator, who has fled".

A couple in their 50s or 60s suffered life-threatening injuries, while a 13-year-old suffered less serious injuries in the explosion, Monaco's Minister of State Christophe Mirmand said, without disclosing their identities.

He said the teenager was "very likely related" to the pair.

An AFP photographer at the scene saw a heavy police presence with access to the area cordoned off, while a helicopter circled overhead.

Around 50 firefighters and 80 security personnel were deployed at the scene.