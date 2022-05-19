Money for Ukraine tops G7 agenda; inflation, food a concern

KOENIGSWINTER, Germany: Group of Seven financial leaders are likely to agree on Thursday (May 19) and Friday to help Ukraine pay its bills in coming months, but surging inflation, climate change, supply chains and the impending food crisis are also on the agenda.

Finance ministers and central bank governors of the United States, Japan, Canada, Britain, Germany, France and Italy - the G7 - are holding talks as Ukraine, invaded by Russia on Feb 24, is struggling to fend off the attack and is running out of cash.

"We have to secure the liquidity of the Ukrainian state," German Finance Minister Christian Lindner, whose country holds the rotating presidency of the group, told reporters on entering the talks.

"I am quite optimistic that we will be able at this G7 meeting to rise the funding which would allow Ukraine to defend itself over the next months," he said.

"The war in Ukraine ... also entails additional risks for the development of the world economy ... inflation, but also the lack of recovery after the pandemic. Therefore, we will have to discuss what we can do together in our respective areas of responsibility to avoid stagflation scenarios," Lindner said.

The Ukraine war is a game-changer for Western powers, forcing them to rethink decades-old relations with Russia not only in terms of security, but also in energy, food and global supply alliances from microchips to rare earths.

"Ukraine is overshadowing these meetings. But there are other issues that must be discussed," a G7 official, who asked not to be named, said, adding that debt, international taxation, climate change and global health were all up for debate.

Ukraine estimates its financial needs at US$5 billion a month to keep public employees' salaries paid and the administration working despite the daily destruction wrought by Russia.