Mongolian PM resigns after months of upheaval

ULAANBAATAR, Mongolia: Mongolian Prime Minister Gombojav Zandanshatar resigned on Friday (Mar 27) at what he said was "a challenging time", stepping down after months of political upheaval.



Zandanshatar, whose cabinet had been in office for about nine months, said he submitted his resignation voluntarily and is expected to be replaced by Uchral Nyam-Osor, the speaker of parliament.



The move threatens to further destabilise Mongolia's political landscape, which has been plagued by infighting and a boycott of parliament by the opposition Democratic Party of Mongolia in recent weeks.



Opposition lawmakers have refused to attend parliamentary hearings since the legislature's spring session began on March 16, in protest against Uchral.



The Democratic Party has called for Uchral's resignation, alleging corruption, arguing that a ruling party leader should not also preside over the legislature.



The boycott has disrupted parliamentary proceedings, limiting legislative activity.



Mongolia's constitutional court rejected in October a parliamentary attempt to remove Zandanshatar after only four months in office.



The ruling Mongolian People's Party (MPP) has also faced growing internal divisions, with the party broadly split into rival factions aligned with President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh and former prime minister Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene.