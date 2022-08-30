Monkeypox outbreak can be eliminated in Europe, WHO says

LONDON: It is possible to eliminate the monkeypox outbreak in Europe, World Health Organization officials said on Tuesday (Aug 30), highlighting evidence that case counts are slowing in a handful of countries.

There are encouraging signs of a sustained week-on-week decline in the onset of cases in many European countries, including France, Germany, Portugal, Spain and Britain, as well as a slowdown in some parts of the United States, despite scarce vaccine supplies.

"We believe we can eliminate sustained human-to-human transmission of monkeypox in the (European) region," said WHO regional director for Europe Hans Kluge. "To move towards elimination ... we need to urgently step up our efforts."

The rollout of Bavarian Nordic's monkeypox vaccine has been affected by limited supply of the shot, which is also approved to prevent smallpox, although regulators are taking steps to stretch out existing stocks.

US, European Union and British regulators have backed changing the way the vaccine is administered by injecting a smaller amount of the shot intradermally, which increases by fivefold the doses that can be used from one vial.