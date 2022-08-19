EU backs changing monkeypox vaccine injection method to boost supply

LONDON: European countries could stretch out their limited stocks of the monkeypox vaccine by changing the way the shot is administered as a temporary measure, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Friday (Aug 19).

The agency's advice is in line with the approach endorsed by United States regulators who have backed using one vial of the vaccine to administer up to five separate doses - instead of a single dose - by injecting a smaller amount in between layers of the skin (intradermal injection).

The vaccine - called Jynneos, Imvanex and Imvamune, depending on geography - was designed to be injected into a layer of fat beneath the skin (subcutaneous injection).

National authorities may decide to use the vaccine as an intradermal injection at a lower dose to protect at-risk individuals during the current monkeypox outbreak while supply of the vaccine remains limited, the EMA said.

More than 40,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox - including a handful of deaths - in over 80 countries where the virus is not endemic have been reported since early May.