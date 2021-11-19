Moon turns red in longest partial lunar eclipse since 1440

The eclipse will not be visible in Singapore, the Science Centre said earlier.

"The eclipse will be in the Penumbral Eclipse phase by the time the moon rises above the horizon here," it explained. "The Penumbral Lunar Eclipse can be difficult to spot as the shadowed part of the moon will only appear just a tad bit darker than the rest of the moon."

The dramatic red is caused by a phenomenon known as Rayleigh scattering, where the shorter blue lightwaves from the sun are dispersed by particles in the Earth's atmosphere.

Red lightwaves, which are longer, pass easily through these particles.

"The more dust or clouds in Earth's atmosphere during the eclipse, the redder the Moon will appear," a NASA website explained.

"It's as if all the world's sunrises and sunsets are projected onto the moon."

From the moment the eclipse began - when the moon entered the Earth's shadow - to when it ended lasted more than three hours and 28 minutes.

That is the longest partial eclipse since 1440 - around the time Johannes Gutenberg invented his printing press - and won't be beaten until the far-off future of 2669.

But moon watchers won't have to wait that long for another show - there will be a longer total lunar eclipse on Nov 8 next year, NASA said.

Even better news for anyone wanting to watch is that no special equipment is necessary, unlike for solar eclipses.

Binoculars, telescopes or the naked eye will give a decent view of the spectacle - as long as there is good weather here on Earth.

After it passes into the umbra - the full shadow - the whole process will go into reverse as the moon slithers out of the dark and carries on its endless journey around our planet.