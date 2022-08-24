More than 100 classified Trump documents recovered back in January

WASHINGTON: The National Archives recovered 100 documents bearing classified markings, totalling more than 700 pages, from an initial batch of 15 boxes retrieved from Mar-a-Lago earlier this year, according to newly public government correspondence with the Trump legal team.

The numbers make clear the large volume of secret government documents recovered months ago from former President Donald Trump's Florida estate, well before FBI officials returned there with a search warrant on Aug 8 and removed an additional 11 sets of classified records. The warrant also reveals an FBI investigation into the potential unlawful retention of the records as well as obstruction of justice.

The figures on documents were included in a May 10 letter in which acting archivist Debra Steidel Wall told a lawyer for Trump, Evan Corcoran, that the Biden administration would not be honouring the former president's claims of executive privilege over the documents.

Corcoran had weeks earlier requested additional time to review the materials in the boxes before the Archives turned them over to the FBI so that he could to determine if some were subject to executive privilege and therefore exempt from disclosure, according to the letter.

The letter was made public Tuesday on the website of the National Archives and Records Administration. It was earlier released Monday night on a website launched by John Solomon, who was appointed by Trump in June to be one of his designated representatives to the Archives and who is a Trump ally and conservative journalist.