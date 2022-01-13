Logo
More than 100 million COVID-19 vaccines rejected by poorer nations in December: UNICEF
More than 100 million COVID-19 vaccines rejected by poorer nations in December: UNICEF
FILE PHOTO: A nurse prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. (AFP/Andrej Ivanov)
13 Jan 2022 08:29PM (Updated: 13 Jan 2022 08:29PM)
BRUSSELS: Poorer nations last month rejected more than 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed by the global programme COVAX, mainly due to their rapid expiry date, a UNICEF official said on Thursday (Jan 13).

"More than a 100 million have been rejected just in December alone," Etleva Kadilli, director of Supply Division at UN agency UNICEF, told lawmakers at the European Parliament.

The main reason for rejection was the delivery of doses with a short shelf-life, she said.

Poorer nations have also been forced to delay supplies because they have insufficient storage facilities, Kadilli said, including a lack of fridges for vaccines. 

Source: Reuters/vc

